Latest News:
By February 22, 2019 Read More →

Manchin discusses economic opportunities in southern West Virginia

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

Senator Joe Manchin, center, discussed business and entrepreneurship in West Virginia during the WV Hive meeting held at WVU Tech Campus on South Kanawha Street in Beckley Thursday afternoon. Listening, from left, Beckley Mayr Rob Rappold and Joe Brouse, executive director, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.
(Register-Herald photo by Rick Barbero)

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In a room full of business leaders, entrepreneurs, regional and local government officials, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., opened by talking about banana bread.

Telling a story of his grandfather who ran a grocery store, the senator said his grandparents would get creative when unsold bananas would become too ripe for most customers.

“So, my grandmother would make banana bread and then Papa would always put the banana bread beside the ripened bananas and show people what it could do,” Manchin said.

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.