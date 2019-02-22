Manchin discusses economic opportunities in southern West Virginia

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In a room full of business leaders, entrepreneurs, regional and local government officials, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., opened by talking about banana bread.

Telling a story of his grandfather who ran a grocery store, the senator said his grandparents would get creative when unsold bananas would become too ripe for most customers.

“So, my grandmother would make banana bread and then Papa would always put the banana bread beside the ripened bananas and show people what it could do,” Manchin said.

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald