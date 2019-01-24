Manchin at IOGA WV Winter Meeting: ‘We’re going to surprise a lot of people’
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Now the top Democrat on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he might surprise some people.
Leaving the Independent Oil and Gas Association West Virginia Winter Meeting in Charleston on Wednesday, he said tackling climate change would be a priority.
“We’re going to surprise a lot of people, because climate change has to be on the front burner,” the state’s senior senator said. “Everything we do has to be done with climate change in consideration.”
