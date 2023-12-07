By Matt Harvey, WV News

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — There will be traffic delays on northbound and southbound Interstate 79 between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Friday from mile marker 132 to mile marker 133, West Virginia Department of Transportation officials said.

Contractors are preparing to demolish the northbound portion of the South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridge. The project is part of an Interstate 79 widening project from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line, made possible by Gov. Jim Justice’s focus on highway infrastructure, officials said.

The southbound span was demolished in March.

The bridges span the Tygart River near the White Hall exit. The southbound bridge was built in 1960, and the northbound bridge was built in 1966.

The section of interstate in Marion County from the South Fairmont to the Pleasant Valley exits, where the South Fairmont West Virginia Arch Bridges sit, is being widened to three lanes in each direction, at a cost of $72.5 million, by Pennsylvania-based Swank Construction.

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/major-i-79-delays-in-both-directions-expected-friday-as-crews-blow-bridge-over-tygart/article_398f83f4-9449-11ee-aa84-5f1a1eb2bf42.html