Low-key last night ends with a twist: Start of special session on education
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After an otherwise relatively low-key last night to an otherwise tumultuous regular session, the 2019 regular session ended at midnight with the usual motions to adjourn sine die — but also with the unusual twist of being immediately followed by the start of a special session on education reform.
Just when that session will begin in earnest is to be determined. Both houses Sunday adopted House Concurrent Resolution 101, adjourning the special session to an undetermined future date, subject to the call of the House speaker and Senate president.
Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said afterward that while that could come as early as April, the session most likely will resume in May or June, probably coinciding with regularly scheduled legislative interim meetings.
