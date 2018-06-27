Lottery: Sports betting remains on track for football season launch
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Everything remains on pace for sports betting to launch at West Virginia casinos, at or near the start of football season this fall, state Lottery director Alan Larrick said Tuesday.
“We’re optimistic we can get it done,” Larrick said following Tuesday’s Lottery Commission meeting. “If we miss it by a week or two, so be it. We’re not going with it until we know we’re ready.”
Currently, he said, “All the casinos are working on building out their sportsbooks.”
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/lottery-sports-betting-remains-on-track-for-football-season-launch/article_330875a1-1d33-5b31-8c7a-dc2b08b5592d.html
