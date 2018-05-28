Logan High students speak out year after student’s arrest
By CAITY COYNE
Charleston Gazette-Mail
LOGAN, W.Va. — A year after a black Logan High School student was taken to the floor by a city police officer and arrested after he refused to remove his hood and leave a hallway, students at the school say they’re frustrated with the lack of change they’ve seen on their campus.
The day after Romeo Johnson’s arrest, his mother filed complaints against Logan Police Officer Everett Maynard, the school resource officer, and Logan High Assistant Principal Brian Atkinson, who initially approached Johnson and called Maynard. In response, Logan County Schools officials put forward a plan to address criticism against them, including the formation of a “diversity council” at Logan High.
Logan Schools Superintendent Patricia Lucas said administrators met with her several times over summer to outline goals for the program, which would consist of students and be led by a teacher.
