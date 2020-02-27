Lincoln County, W.Va., Schools seeking Superintendent; deadline to apply for position is March 13

Release from West Virginia School Boards Association

HAMLIN, W.Va. — Lincoln County Schools seeking Superintendent; deadline to apply for position is March 13

The Lincoln County Board of Education is seeking applications for the position of Lincoln County Schools Superintendent. The Lincoln County Board has retained the West Virginia School Board Association (WVSBA) to conduct the superintendent search.

Deadline to apply is 4:00 p.m., March 13, 2020.

Visit file:///C:/Users/13045/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/IE/3VCGV9YD/Final%20Final%20Lincoln%20Notice%20of%20Position%20Vacancy.pdf (or http://wvsba.org) for the Notice of Position Vacancy and other particulars regarding the superintendent search application process, including duties of county superintendents as expressed in state law as well as information regarding statutory qualifications required for the position.

The Lincoln County school system includes three Prekindergarten-Grades 6 schools; three Prekindergarten – Grades 8 schools; one middle school; one comprehensive high school (includes Career/Technical Education curricular components); one Alternative Learning Center school. The country has 3,286 students, a county board central office staff which includes 12 professional positions and 12 service positions. The district employs 295 professional full-time employees and 179 service personnel full-time employees. The school system budget is $45 million budget, including $3.2 million derived from county excess levy funds.

The incoming county superintendent will assume office July 1 and will receive a one-, two-, three- or four-year contract term as specified in state law.

The incoming county superintendent’s term of office, salary and benefits are negotiable.

The successful applicant must reside in Lincoln County or a contiguous county. Contiguous counties include Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Putnam and Wayne Counties. (The county board has stressed its preference the incoming county superintendent reside in Lincoln County.)

Hamlin in the county seat.

For additional information regarding the Lincoln County, WV, School District visit https://www.lcsdwv.com/

Howard M. O’Cull, Ed.D., WVSBA Executive Director, is serving as Lincoln County Board of Education Superintendent Search Coordinator. His preferred contact information is hocull@wvsba.org Telephone numbers: 304-346-0571 (work) or cellular 304-549-9463.