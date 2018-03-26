‘Life after the racetrack’: Eastern Panhandle rescue takes on recovery, rehabilitation with heart

By CLARISSA COTTRILL

The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Eastern Panhandle residents are no strangers to horses with a major attraction racetrack in Jefferson County, but when the race is over and an animal can no longer make money on the track, some are often left with nowhere to go.

Sleeping Fox Farm, an eventing and thoroughbred nonprofit rescue in Martinsburg, offers sanctuary and rehabilitation broken down and injured horses after years on the track. “There is life after the racetrack and that’s what we’re all about,” said Angie Francart, who owns the nonprofit with her husband, Gary.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/03/life-after-the-racetrack-sleeping-fox-farm-takes-on-recovery-rehabilitation-with-heart/

