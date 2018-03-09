Leon elementary teacher takes on West Virginia Senate

By BETH SERGENT

Point Pleasant Register

LEON, W.Va. — Sometimes there’s no time like the present.

After observing the processes of state government up close during the work stoppage by educators and service personnel, Amy Grady, a teacher at Leon Elementary, has decided to go big or go home and run for State Senate.

Grady will be running as an Independent and because she missed the filing period for the May Primary, will appear on the November ballot only. She has already filed her pre-candidacy papers with the Secretary of State’s Office and is eligible to officially file April 28. She has already collected the 226 signatures from registered voters in the district needed to file.

