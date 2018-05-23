Legislature votes to make West Virginia 13th state to join energy consortium
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the Joint Committee on Government and Finance voted Tuesday for West Virginia to become the 13th state to join the national Energy Council, a consortium of legislators from energy producing states.
Delegate Mark Zatezalo, R-Hancock, encouraged ranking legislators to approve the proposal to join the council, saying of the council’s staff, “I have not seen the level of depth in research and discussion in other places.”
He said it would allow West Virginia to join coal-producing states, including Wyoming and Montana, on the council.
