Legislature passes changed pay raise bill, calling for 4 percent over three years for teachers

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a lengthy session that stretched into the evening, the Legislature passed an amended pay raise bill for teachers, school service personnel and State Police Tuesday, calling for a 4 percent pay raise over three years for teachers and a 3 percent raise over two years for all others.

The measure, as amended and approved earlier in the evening by the Senate Rules Committee, was the third incarnation for the pay raise. The numbers in the most recent version break down to 2 percent the first year and a 1 percent each of the following two years for teachers and 2 percent the first year and 1 percent the following year for all other employees under the bill.

The version of the bill passed by the House and returned to the Senate last week proposed a 5 percent pay raise — 2 percent the first year and a 1 percent each of the next three years. It also proposed a 2 percent raise for State Police and school service personnel the first year and a 1 percent increase the following year.

The Senate’s original version called for a 5 percent pay raise for teachers over five years and a 2 percent raise for other employees.

The Senate took up the bill in an evening session and passed the amended version in a 27-6 vote. The House took up the bill right after the Senate session and voted to concur with the Senate’s amendment and passed the bill in a 59-37 vote.

