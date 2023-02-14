WV Legislators consider bill targeting disruptive behavior in classrooms

HB 2890 has passed the House 79-16 and was sent to the Senate Education Committee

By CHARLES BOOTHE Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill working its ways through the West Virginia legislative process would change the way public schools handle disruptive behavior in classrooms.

Delegate Marty Gerheart, R-Mercer

House Bill 2890, which was sponsored by House Majority Whip Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, passed the House 79-16 and was sent to the Senate Education Committee earlier this month, provides guidelines with specific steps to try to lessen the incidents of students’ disruptive behaviors.

Gearheart listed the bill as one of his goals before this year’s legislative session started.

“I plan to work toward a plan to allow schools to enforce discipline,” he said. “In many schools one disruptive (student) is damaging the educational efforts of entire classes. All students have rights and are due an education but there is no entitlement to damage the progress of others.”

Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer County, is Chair of the House Education Committee and co-sponsor of the bill.

Delegate Joe Ellington, R-Mercer

‘I believe it will pass the Senate,” Ellington said. “Discipline and a proper classroom environment are necessary for our students to excel.”

Gearheart said he also believes the bill will pass the Senate.

State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said he has not yet seen the bill.

“But I agree that teachers need more authority to discipline disruptive kids,” he said. …

