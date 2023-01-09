Legislative LookAhead: Couldn’t attend? See videos of all four panels

WV Press News Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Press Association, to assist those who could not attend Friday’s Legislative LookAhead, has compiled the videos from all four panels: Legislative Leadership, Economic Indicators, Workforce and Education.

The videos, below, are products of [email protected], the newspaper industry association’s video production facility.

Legislative Leadership:

Key Economic Indicators:

Workforce Panel:

Education Panel:

Explaining the Legislative LookAhead:

The West Virginia Press Association Legislative LookAhead is a daylong preview of the 2023 Legislative Session. Open to all media – newspapers, television, radio and online – and guests, the free event includes four panels, included leadership presentations, and lunch and breakfast.

The event is made possible by the support of WV Press’ corporate partners and event sponsors: AARP-WV, WVU University Relations, and the West Virginia Press Association Foundation.

WV Press thanks Secretary of State Mac Warner, State Auditor JB McCuskey and the many industry and business representatives, lobbyists and association representatives who took time to attend and meet the Capitol media members.

This post includes the available links and resources for panels, additional information and photos.

The agenda, and confirmed participants, is as follows. Additional panelists are possible.

10 a.m. — West Virginia Legislative Leadership: Senator Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, president of the West Virginia State Senate; Delegate Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, speaker of the West Virginia House of Delegates; Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, minority leader, West Virginia House of Delegates.

Summary — up to 75 minutes: The panel will discuss areas of focus and legislation they expect in the 2023 session. Each speaker will make a presentation. There will be questions from the media.

11:15 a.m. — Key Economic Indicators for 2023: John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business & Economic Research at the WVU Chambers College of Business and Economics. The discussion will focus on key economic indicators for 2023, an update on the West Virginia economy, and possible impacts to the state’s budget. There will be questions from the media.

1 p.m. — Workforce: Senator Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, chair, Senate Workforce Committee chair; Jane Marks, president, AARP West Virginia; Fred Albert, president, American Federation of Teachers – WV; Justin Williams, WV State Building & Construction Trades Council; Clinton Burch, Technical Education Officer, West Virginia Department of Education.

Here is the link to the AARP WV report and a video on the WV Direct Care Taskforce Presentation to the Legislature:

WV Direct Care Taskforce Sends Recommendations To Legislature

The panel discussed workforce needs, expected legislation, and what legislation can do to improve the situation.

2:30 p.m. — Education: George M. Zimmerman, Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management, West Virginia University; Fred Albert, president, American Federation of Teachers – WV; Dr. Carla Warren, Director, Educator Development and Support Services, West Virginia Department of Education; Matt Turner, Executive Vice Chancellor for Administration, West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

The panel discussed proposed legislation, methods of increasing higher education participation, education funding, and the future of higher education in West Virginia.

