Leadership West Virginia unveils #ChooseWV campaign

Staff reports

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Leadership West Virginia Class of 2018 has kicked off #ChooseWV, a campaign uniting West Virginians here and across the country around a theme of hope for the state and residents.

The campaign is divided into three themes, “Choose West Virginia: For Work. For Family. For Life.”

“The #ChooseWV video, social media campaign and website were developed as a method to share what is great about the state we love,” said campaign coordinator Rachel Dyer. “In addition to providing resources and information about our state, we want people near and far to show off why they ‘choose West Virginia’ so that others might benefit from all we have to offer.”