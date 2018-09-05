Leadership turnover, missing reports trouble West Virginia’s Office of Drug Control Policy
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A state office with a history of short-lived leadership failed to submit a report, required by law, on how to reduce the prevalence of drug and alcohol abuse in West Virginia.
The Legislature created the Office of Drug Control Policy in 2017. Its responsibilities include overseeing data collection on drug, alcohol and tobacco policies and their effects; making policy recommendations; and developing a plan to expand the number of treatment beds in locations throughout the state.
Legislative Auditor Aaron Allred and Legislative Librarian and Director of the Office of Reference and Information Drew Ross said Tuesday that they did not have any report on a strategic plan to lower the prevalence of drug and alcohol abuse by 10 percent. State code required the office to submit that report by July 1, 2018.
