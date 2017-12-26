Lawmakers: No West Virginia ‘high times’ in 2018

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Local lawmakers say it’s unlikely the West Virginia Legislature will consider legalizing recreational marijuana in 2018, as the state has more pressing issues.

Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns, R-Ohio, said a move to make the use of cannabis lawful might not even prove financially beneficial to the state. He has been advised by lawmakers in Colorado — a state known for its legalization of marijuana — that revenue from marijuana is not an answer to a state’s financial woes.

West Virginia’s projected budget deficit for the current fiscal year was projected to be as high as $500 million — but now that figure is believed to be considerably lower. Colorado, meanwhile, has reported an expected deficit of $700 million for fiscal year 2017-18, despite levying five different taxes on marijuana sales.

