Land gift more than doubles size of Bear Rocks Preserve at Dolly Sods

Staff reports

Charleston Gazette-Mail

This photo shows the 1,143 acres of land donated to The Nature Conservancy, from the vantage point of Bear Rocks Preserve.
(Nature Conservancy photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly 2 square miles of land along the Allegheny Front, the eastern rim of the Dolly Sods plateau in Grant County, has been donated to The Nature Conservancy of West Virginia to add to the conservancy’s existing, 477-acre Bear Rocks Preserve.

The 1,143-acre gift was made possible through donations from the Ann C. and Robert O. Orders Jr. Family Foundation and Maryland resident Dan Montgomery.

“For decades, we have worked with partners and supporters to protect the incredibly important Canaan Valley-Dolly Sods landscape as a keystone of the Central Appalachians,” Thomas Minney, state director of the Nature Conservancy in West Virginia, said in a news release.

