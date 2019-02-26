Keeping riders on the trail: Bill imposing possible $1K fines for trespassing ATVs moves to West Virginia Senate
By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill imposing penalties for ATV riders who do not remain on the designated trails in the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Area has passed the House and was moved to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Introduced by Del. John Shott (R-Mercer County), House Bill 2809 is meant to keep riders off private property.
“Each trail user shall at all times remain within and on a designated and marked trail while within the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Area,” the bill reads. Driving off the trail can bring a misdemeanor and a fine of not less than $1,000 if convicted.
