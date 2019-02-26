Latest News:
By February 26, 2019 Read More →

Keeping riders on the trail: Bill imposing possible $1K fines for trespassing ATVs moves to West Virginia Senate

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

ATV riders go down the Hatfield-McCoy Trails in Bramwell, earlier this year. A new bill that will be hitting the Senate could mean riders who venture onto private property may be charged with a misdemeanor and given a $,1000 fine.
(Bluefield Daily Telegraph file photo)

CHARLESTON, W.Va.  — A bill imposing penalties for ATV riders who do not remain on the designated trails in the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Area has passed the House and was moved to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Introduced by Del. John Shott (R-Mercer County), House Bill 2809 is meant to keep riders off private property.

“Each trail user shall at all times remain within and on a designated and marked trail while within the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Area,” the bill reads. Driving off the trail can bring a misdemeanor and a fine of not less than $1,000 if convicted.

Read the entire article

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature

Comments are closed.