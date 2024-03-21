Justice’s Greenbrier Resort facing state tax liens

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he was unaware that West Virginia tax officials had placed several liens on the historic Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs for taxes owed.

According to documents filed with the Greenbrier County Clerk’s Office, the State Tax Department’s Compliance Division issued seven notices of tax lien on Feb. 5 to the Greenbrier Hotel Corporation for consumer sales and use taxes and withholding taxes owed to the state, as well as owed interest and penalties.

The owed taxes cover a period between June and October 2023. The combined total of taxes, interest, and penalties owed to the state come to more than $3.5 million.

“If that be the case, the owner of the Greenbrier should have to pay the taxes,” Justice said when asked by WV MetroNews reporter Brad McElhinny about the liens Wednesday afternoon during his weekly administration briefing from the State Capitol Building.

“I really don’t know anything about this at all,” Justice continued. “This one I don’t know a thing in the world about. It’s brand-new news to me, but I’ll check it out.”

Read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/business/2024/03/justices-greenbrier-resort-facing-state-tax-liens/