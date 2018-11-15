Justice: West Virginia tax revenues above projections again

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — There was no press conference, no celebratory video and no Hawaiian leis handed out, but that doesn’t mean West Virginia’s October tax revenue numbers were bad.

According to the most recent numbers from the governor’s office, October marked the seventh month in a row that tax revenues came in above projections. Still, data show that revenue could slow down when all the tax receipts come in for November.

In a press release over the weekend, Gov. Jim Justice reported that October revenues came in at $359.2 million, which was $2.4 million above estimates and 1.5 percent above tax collections for October 2017.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel