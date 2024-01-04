Justice prepares for final State of the State address

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Keeping his cards close to his chest, Gov. Jim Justice encouraged the public to tune in to his eighth and final State of the State address next week.

Speaking during his weekly virtual administration briefing Wednesday morning, Justice revealed almost nothing about what he will say when he gives his State of the State address to a joint session of the West Virginia Legislature next Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.

“Tune in, because there will be some exciting stuff,” Justice said. “We’ll talk about the future; we’ll talk about the achievements to where we’ve gotten to in West Virginia. But absolutely my feelings are just this: if you love West Virginia a fraction as much as I do and its great, great people, we want to use the goodness we’ve been able to build in to absolutely propel us to more and more greatness.”

The annual address is given on the first day of each 60-day regular session of the Legislature. The West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates will gavel in at noon that Wednesday, kicking off the second session of the 86th Legislature.

