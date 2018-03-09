Justice announces members of West Virginia PEIA task force

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced the appointment of the 23-member Task Force on Public Employees Insurance Agency Stability on Thursday, fulfilling a pledge to West Virginia teachers that helped end the nine-day statewide walkout.

Created by executive order on Feb. 28, the panel is to study the current state of the PEIA health plan and come up with ways to control and reduce medical costs and to make the plan more cost efficient.

Justice announced Thursday that the task force, to be chaired by gubernatorial chief of staff Mike Hall, will hold its first meeting at the Capitol at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Justice’s appointees include Geoff Christian, from the PEIA Finance Board.

