Justice allows West Virginia election vacancy bill he vetoed in 2017 to become law
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill Gov. Jim Justice vetoed last year as a Democrat quietly became law without his signature on Saturday.
The West Virginia Legislature passed House Bill 3004, which says when certain politicians vacate office, they must be replaced by a member of their party at the time of their resignation — not necessarily their election.
A Republican again, as of August 2017, Justice did not sign the bill within five legislative days from when it was passed, thus enacting it into law by default.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/justice-allows-election-vacancy-bill-he-vetoed-in-to-become/article_ebe0a380-1e2b-5411-bb7a-c052b8d895c3.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail