Just My Opinion

By Tamara Pettit, Hometown News

In the last hours available to sign or veto bills, Governor Justice vetoed the controversial HB 5105 which allowed more exemptions to the vaccines required to enter school. Proponents of the bill saw it as a matter of personal freedom. Opponents of the bill saw it for what it was, the opportunity for measles, rubella, mumps and chicken pox to raise their ugly heads and threaten our children after these childhood diseases had been wiped out. If there was one thing West Virginia could pride herself on, is the vaccine mandates that could be avoided only with a medical exemption.

If there is one thing our Governor does well is listen to those who know the facts. He showed that to us during the COVID pandemic and he demonstrated it with the veto. Not only did the medical community, school officials bombard him, but petitions and letters came by the thousands. You showed this bill mattered to you and because of the outcry the Governor vetoed it.

Take a big sigh of relief and pat yourself on the back if you made your feeling known…… but not for too long. Those who know say the bill will be back next year.

