Jump in utility property tax assessments means $30M windfall for schools, counties

By Phil Kabler, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — W.Va. State Board of Public Works members gave final approval Monday to public utility property tax assessments totaling $12.55 billion for the 2019 tax year, a nearly 12 percent jump spurred primarily by natural gas pipeline construction.

That should mean an extra $30 million in property tax collections for public school systems, counties and municipalities next year, officials said.

Natural gas pipeline construction statewide accounted for most of the increase, as the assessed value of pipelines in the state jumped from $2.4 billion last year to $3.397 billion, according to Tax Division reports.

Jeff Amburgey, state Property Tax Division director, told the board Monday that the final assessment was revised downward by $16.35 million, as valuations of several railcar leasing and telecommunications companies were decreased. …

