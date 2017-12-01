Joyful Night Celebration scheduled for Tuesday at WV State Capitol Complex
By VELICIA DARQUENNE
The Exponent Telegram
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice will welcome West Virginians to the annual Joyful Night celebration Tuesday at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.
As part of the evening’s festivities, the First Family encourages attendees to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign. There also will be a special tribute to West Virginia’s military men and women, veterans, Gold Star Families and first responders.
There will also be refreshments and entertainment in the Culture Center, and a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” in the Governor’s Mansion.
