Joyful Night Celebration scheduled for Tuesday at WV State Capitol Complex

By VELICIA DARQUENNE

The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice will welcome West Virginians to the annual Joyful Night celebration Tuesday at the State Capitol Complex in Charleston.

As part of the evening’s festivities, the First Family encourages attendees to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign. There also will be a special tribute to West Virginia’s military men and women, veterans, Gold Star Families and first responders.

The Joyful Night program will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Plaza of the Capitol with performances from West Virginia school bands and at 6 p.m. Gov. and First Lady Justice will light the state Christmas tree, followed by the introduction of the 2017 student ornament winners in the Capitol Rotunda.

There will also be refreshments and entertainment in the Culture Center, and a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” in the Governor’s Mansion.

For more information, contact Caryn Gresham, deputy commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History at 304-558-0220.

