Jessica Lynch on a new mission as female veteran liaison

By Brett Dunlap, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jessica Lynch will be acting as a liaison for female veterans across the state as part of a state program focusing on them.

In his weekly briefing Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the Wirt County native and former prisoner of war as the head of a new program focusing on women veterans through the West Virginia Department of Veterans Affairs. The program will be known as the West Virginia Women Veterans Program.

“This is a lady with grit beyond belief,” Justice said recounting Lynch’s story of being held captive during the Iraq War in 2003. “(Lynch) stepped up for this nation and now you are stepping up again for West Virginia and stepping up for women veterans who need help.“

The experience that women have serving in the military is much different than that of the men who work alongside them. They have a much higher chance of experiencing what the federal VA and DOD call Military Sexual Trauma (MST). This can be anything from sexual harassment to sexual assault or rape. It can affect them on many levels and can make them reluctant to file a claim for benefits or even to visit an office for assistance from Veteran Service Officers (VSOs), said Daryle W. Bayless, USN, Retired, Director of Communications and Legislative Affairs West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance following the governor’s briefing.

In many instances, many women would rather speak to a female veteran.​“As the Director of the Woman Veterans Program, Jessica will make certain that female veterans who come into our offices will be able to access the full scope of benefits that they earned through their service, including help dealing with potential MSTs or serious disability,” Bayless said. “When it comes to women’s issues, our staff will report and take direction from her.

