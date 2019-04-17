Jefferson Del. John Doyle reviews West Virginia legislative session, addresses questions

By DANYEL VanREENEN

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Del. John Doyle, D-Jefferson, held a town hall meeting on Monday in Shepherdstown to review the 84th Legislative session and to field questions and concerns from constituents.

“I’ve been (holding town hall meetings) since I first got elected,” Doyle said. “I’ve always believed in doing this because I think it’s important that I understand what the people I represent are thinking, and I think it’s important that they understand what’s going on in Charleston. I think the representative is in a unique position to be able to do both of those.”

At the meeting, Doyle fielded questions about several hot-button issues in the Eastern Panhandle, including MARC Train funding, Rockwool-related concerns and education reform.

