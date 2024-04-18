Jefferson County Courthouse celebrated as a National Historic Landmark

By Erik Anderson, Spirit of Jefferson

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — As an unseasonably intense wind surged through the streets of Charles Town last Saturday, a small group of undeterred onlookers gathered in front of the Jefferson County Courthouse to witness the bestowing of a plaque proclaiming the national historical significance of that iconic red brick building with white Doric columns.

Presented to the Jefferson County Commission on behalf of the U.S. Department of the Interior, the plaque denotes the courthouse as a National Historic Landmark, a distinction it received in December for its role in the aftermath of the West Virginia Mine Wars.

“National historic landmarks are historic buildings, sites, structures and objects that illustrate the heritage of the United States,” said Martin Burke, chair of the Jefferson County Landmarks Commission, in his opening remarks at the ceremony. “Each [National Historic Landmark] represents an exceptional aspect of American history and culture.”

