Jackson’s Mill hosts 2024 West Virginia Beef Expo

By Logan Cottrell, The Weston Democrat

WESTON, W.Va. — The 2024 West Virginia Beef Expo was a hit, but that was to be expected.

West Virginians converged on Jackson’s Mill from all over the state to sell and buy cattle.

“This year marks 34 years since the first Beef Expo was held,” said Bruce Loyd, Lewis County’s 4-H Extension agent. “This is a great way for different breeds of cattle to come and be shown and sold. This also provides a way to source the genetics of the cattle that are going to be bred.

“Overall, this is just a trade show for the beef industry,” Loyd said. “This is a great way for cattle-handling facilities, pharmaceutical products, products, services and cattle producers to get recognized for all of their hard work.”

The expo had 162 cattle this year, Loyd said.

“Our normal range is somewhere between 150 to 200 cattle,” Loyd said. “That number is really dependent on how breeding goes.”

Dan Stickel, chairman of the Beef Expo, thinks the Beef Expo provides a great opportunity for farmers across the state.

“This is a great way for people to come out and see what cattle are available across the state,” he said. “West Virginia doesn’t really have many options when it comes to stock sales. This is a great way for people to come out and purchase cattle and bulls to help their herds.

