International Education Week opens conversation at Fairmont State

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

Foreign exchange students speak about their experiences at Fairmont State at an informational table for International Education Week. From left are Matteo Chilelli, Chiara Tripodi, Ariosto Ponterio and Amanda Stinemetz.
(Times West Virginian photo by Eddie Trizzino)

FAIRMONT, W.Va.  – Flags from several nations lined a table in Fairmont State University’s Falcon Center Tuesday.

The flags represented countries in which the university has program agreements with and where its students have traveled for study and education.

“We have tables set up to recognize and celebrate and try to get involved in International Education Week,” said Amanda Stinemetz, director of educational pathways for international centers and students. “It’s mainly about promoting awareness and calling for engagement, collaboration, that sort of thing.”

