Industry reps weigh in on 2019 West Virginia legislative goals

By CONOR GRIFFITH

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the 2019 session of the West Virginia Legislature beginning, various wants and ambitions have been set forth by representatives of the state’s energy industries.

Last year’s major development was House Bill 4268, known as the Co-Tenancy and Majority Protection Act, which was passed and later signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice. The co-tenancy law was praised by supporters for expediting the way Marcellus Shale wells are drilled within the Mountain State.

However, Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee Chair, Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, said this year’s session likely won’t be quite as ambitious, at least on matters of energy.

Read the entire article

See more from NCWV Media