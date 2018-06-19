Independent Herald reporter John Aubrey Conley dies at age 60

By CASSANDRA PARSONS

HD Media

PINEVILLE, W.Va. — Wyoming County has lost not only a dedicated journalist of nearly 40 years, but also a respected community member and friend to many.

John Aubrey Conley died on Saturday, June 16, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. He was 60.

Conley was born in 1958 in Bluefield, West Virginia, to the late Aubrey and Rachel Conley. The baby of the family, he has three older siblings who survive him: brother, Roger Conley, with whom he shared the family home in Mullens; and sisters, Patsy Parker and Susan Conley Williams. He his also survived by six nieces and nephews and four grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Read the entire article: http://www.loganbanner.com/news/independent-herald-reporter-john-aubrey-conley-dies-at-age/article_efbe087c-c1b6-5d6a-b1b5-f7b42d84e9e8.html

See more from The Logan Banner