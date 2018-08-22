In Charleston, Trump endorses Morrisey, takes aim at media in testy speech
By JAKE ZUCKERMAN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a speech somewhere between a political endorsement and a scorched-earth, cautionary tale of the implications of a Democratic congressional takeover, President Donald Trump visited Charleston on Tuesday to throw his weight behind Patrick Morrisey’s Senate bid.
Speaking at a rally at the Charleston Civic Center, Trump announced his backing of Morrisey, who has served as West Virginia’s attorney general since 2012, in his run against incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
While Trump sang some praise for Morrisey, much of the speech depicted a dystopian world of Democratic control, rife with “open borders,” an “abolished” Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency, “massive crime,” and a dissolved Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/in-charleston-trump-endorses-morrisey-takes-aim-at-media-in/article_3a8f658e-b721-58a6-91b0-a7e4b4ff7563.html
