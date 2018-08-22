Latest News:
In Charleston, Trump endorses Morrisey, takes aim at media in testy speech

By JAKE ZUCKERMAN

Charleston Gazette-Mail

President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone for West Virginia Attorney and GOP Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey during a rally Tuesday at the Charleston Civic Center.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Craig Hudson)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In a speech somewhere between a political endorsement and a scorched-earth, cautionary tale of the implications of a Democratic congressional takeover, President Donald Trump visited Charleston on Tuesday to throw his weight behind Patrick Morrisey’s Senate bid.

Speaking at a rally at the Charleston Civic Center, Trump announced his backing of Morrisey, who has served as West Virginia’s attorney general since 2012, in his run against incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

Trump supporters walk across Clendenin Street from the Charleston Town Center to enter the Charleston Civic Center for the rally.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

While Trump sang some praise for Morrisey, much of the speech depicted a dystopian world of Democratic control, rife with “open borders,” an “abolished” Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency, “massive crime,” and a dissolved Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a rally Tuesday in Charleston.
(AP photo by Alex Brandon)

