Hydroelectric project generating interest in Hancock County

By Craig Howell, The Weirton Daily Times

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. — Plans for a hydroelectric project are moving forward in Hancock County.

Joel Herm, founder and CEO of Current Hydro, appeared before the county commission Thursday to provide an update on the firm’s facility, which is planned to be constructed on the eastern side of the New Cumberland Locks and Dam.

“We’re about 30 percent done with our design,” Herm explained “We have the basic concept of what we’re building.”

According to a copy of the project’s preliminary permit application to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the hydroelectric facility would have the capacity to generate approximately 20 Megawatts of power, with an annual output of approximately 150 Gigawatts.

Herm noted the company is set to submit its final licensing applications to FERC within the next couple of weeks, as well as its required paperwork with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the locks and dam.

He explained making these applications, while also finalizing the designs, is anticipated to allow Current Hydro to break ground by either late 2025 or early 2026, with the plan to begin operations by the end of 2027.

