Huntington speakers testify at Congressional hearing about climate change

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two representatives from Huntington shared with Congress Tuesday their views about climate change and West Virginia’s role in the transition happening with energy resources.

Investing in the economic revitalization of the communities that have been extraction-based must be front and center in shaping policy addressing climate change, according to Coalfield Development founder Brandon Dennison.

The other speaker from the Tri-State, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bill Bissett stressed the continuing key role that West Virginia and its energy resources can play in the country’s future.

