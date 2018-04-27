Huntington receives $800,000 EPA grant to clean up brownfields
By JOSEPHINE MENDEZ
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Plans to redevelop Huntington’s brownfield sites, primarily located in the Highlawn area, will be aided once again by a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
On Thursday, the city of Huntington announced it had been selected to receive an $800,000 brownfields environmental revolving loan fund grant. The grant will support cleanup activities for sites contaminated with hazardous substances and petroleum. It will focus on vacant or abandoned sites that will be recycled to enhance economic development opportunities in Huntington.
Huntington Municipal Development Authority Director Tom Bell, who applied for the grant, said the Highlawn area is the desired target for this grant funding; however, it can be used on brownfield sites located on Hal Greer Boulevard, 14th Street West or anywhere else within city limits.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/huntington-receives-grant-to-clean-up-brownfields/article_d1890877-1432-56f9-b54f-167b354e7421.html
