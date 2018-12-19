Huntington is the epicenter of recovery, national drug policy director says
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — When James Carroll, deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, read about what Huntington was doing to combat the opioid epidemic, he decided he needed to see it in person.
Carroll spent Tuesday touring the city, meeting with the leaders of Project Hope and the Quick Response Team, along with the leaders of the Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Fire Department and Cabell County EMS.
Carroll said he is taking many lessons back to Washington, D.C.
See more from The Herald-Dispatch