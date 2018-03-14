Huntington High School included in school anti-gun walkouts set for today

By BISHOP NASH

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Thousands of students representing hundreds of schools around the world will mark the one-month anniversary of the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, by staging a coordinated walkout advocating for tighter gun regulations in the United States.

Demonstrations are planned today for at least three local high schools, though more unannounced or spontaneous walkouts may occur. The nationwide protest is orchestrated in part by the Women’s March organizers, who have called on students to walk out of school at 10 a.m. for 17 minutes – one minute for each victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14.

Huntington High School students will demonstrate outside during their homeroom period in the last 20 minutes of the school day. The protest is organized within the suggestions of school administration and Cabell County Schools to not disrupt instructional time, though the school district does not officially endorse the action.

