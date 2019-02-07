Latest News:
By February 7, 2019 Read More →

House working on student loan repayment program for mental health workers in W.Va.

The Herald-Dispatch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House of Delegates is working on a bill to create a student loan repayment program for mental health workers in the state.

Sponsored by Del. Martin Atkinson, R-Roane, House Bill 2674 is an effort to increase the number of mental health workers in under-served areas of the state, which is the majority of the state. The state needs 129 mental health workers to have the under-served designation lifted.

The bill already passed the Health and Human Resources Committee, and on Wednesday the Finance Committee unanimously passed it along a committee substitute.

Read the entire article

See more from The Herald-Dispatch

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature

Comments are closed.