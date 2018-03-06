House passes abortion resolution; West Virginia voters will make final decision during general election in November

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After two hours of debate on the House floor, delegates passed a proposed constitutional amendment on abortion in a 73-25 vote.

The measure, Senate Joint Resolution 12, amends language to say nothing in the state constitution secures or protects a woman’s right to an abortion, and does not require state funding of abortions.

The resolution, passed by the Senate early last month, required two-thirds approval from each chamber for passage. The resolution does not require Gov. Jim Justice’s signature.

