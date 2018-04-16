Latest News:
Holocaust victims honored at name-reading ceremony

By DAVE LAVENDER

The Herald-Dispatch

Tamara Murphy, left, and Herman Glaser read names of Holocaust victims during Holocaust Memorial Day Sunday at B’Nai Sholom Synagogue in Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Larry Butcher)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.  — For Huntington sisters Suzi Brodof and Cheryl Hersh, the Holocaust is a horror that forever changed their family.

Their father, Phillip Hersh, escaped Czechoslovakia and found refuge in the United States but had to leave behind his family, many of whom perished in Nazi concentration camps that systematically murdered approximately 6 million European Jews — around two-thirds of the Jewish population of Europe — between 1941 and 1945.

On Sunday, the sisters were two of the dozens of volunteers from around the Tri-State who made their way inside the fellowship hall of B’nai Sholom Congregation for the annual “Reading of the Names” and the Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/victims-honored-at-name-reading-ceremony/article_14d28ab8-0ae4-51f7-815a-25874c053337.html

