Holocaust victims honored at name-reading ceremony
By DAVE LAVENDER
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — For Huntington sisters Suzi Brodof and Cheryl Hersh, the Holocaust is a horror that forever changed their family.
Their father, Phillip Hersh, escaped Czechoslovakia and found refuge in the United States but had to leave behind his family, many of whom perished in Nazi concentration camps that systematically murdered approximately 6 million European Jews — around two-thirds of the Jewish population of Europe — between 1941 and 1945.
On Sunday, the sisters were two of the dozens of volunteers from around the Tri-State who made their way inside the fellowship hall of B’nai Sholom Congregation for the annual “Reading of the Names” and the Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony.
Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/victims-honored-at-name-reading-ceremony/article_14d28ab8-0ae4-51f7-815a-25874c053337.html
