Higher Education Chancellor comments on $2.5 million to support of COVID-19 testing on campuses

Release from West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Sarah Armstrong Tucker, Chancellor of West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System, today released the following statement thanking Governor Jim Justice for providing $2.5 million to support COVID-19 testing at West Virginia’s colleges and universities:

Chancellor Sarah Tucker

“On behalf of our colleges, universities, students, and campus communities, I would like to thank Governor Justice for this incredible support as we all continue working to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in West Virginia. Our public institutions are working shoulder-to-shoulder with one another, the Governor’s office, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the National Guard, and their local health departments to protect those within and around our campuses. Thanks to this support from the Governor, we will be able to ramp up testing in line with institutions’ fall reopening plans. This accelerated testing, combined with the far-reaching health and safety protocols schools have already activated, will allow students to continue their education – which is critical to their futures and the future of our state – with greater peace of mind.”