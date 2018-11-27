Helvetia ushers in the holidays in Swiss style

The Inter-Mountain

HELVETIA, W.Va. — ‘Tis the holiday season, and a great way to usher it in is with the annual Feast of Saint Nicholas on Saturday. Helvetia and Pickens welcome visitors to rediscover the origins of Ol’ Saint Nick through baking Swiss grittibanz, games, refreshments, reading of the traditional Saint Nicholas story, and a visit from Saint Nicholas himself who will bring treats for the children.

“This a great way for kids to learn about and make the traditional Swiss holiday treat, gritibanz — little decorated dough boys. Folks from the community are so kind and patient as each child decorates their sweetbread and while the treat bakes the Swiss Santa — Nikolaus — reads a Christmas story, sometimes in German and English. As with any Helvetia event, this is a cozy and fun tradition to mark a new season of celebration and heritage,”stated Kadra Casseday. Schedule of Events on Saturday: 12 p.m. — Open Haus at Kultur Haus Helvetia (General Store, Alpen Lodge, and Mask Museum). Refreshments will be served.

