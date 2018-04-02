HD Media closes purchase of Charleston Gazette-Mail
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — HD Media and Charleston Newspapers closed the sale of the Charleston Gazette-Mail Friday afternoon, a few hours after a federal bankruptcy judge ruled the former owners of the Charleston Daily Mail wouldn’t receive a cut of the proceeds from the $11.487 million sale.
It took about two hours for officials from both companies to sign all of the paperwork to close the sale, said Doug Reynolds, managing partner of HD Media. With its acquisition of the Gazette-Mail, HD Media now owns seven newspapers throughout Southern West Virginia.
“I think there’s a great opportunity here,” Reynolds said Friday. “We’ve got everyone in place. It’s a great paper, and we’re going to make it even better.”
