Hatfield-McCoy Country Museum to open for the upcoming tourism season in southern West Virginia

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Hatfield-McCoy Country Museum, located in the old Williamson High School building, will open on schedule.

Museum curator Bill Richardson, a local historian, approached the Mingo County Commission on Wednesday to make sure he had the go-ahead to open for the upcoming tourism season.

“We had 2,200 hits on the website,” Richardson told commissioners Thomas Taylor and Diann Hannah. (Commissioner Greg “Hootie” Smith was attending the Mingo County Board of Education meeting). “We have not done any advertising, but we already had people ask about coming and visiting the museum by appointment.”

