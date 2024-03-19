Harpers Ferry discusses months-old oil spill; seeks answers

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. — An item on the most recent Harpers Ferry Town Council agenda had questions raised over the town’s responsibility for notifying residents of a months-old oil spill that occurred in town.

It was over 18 months ago that approximately 260 gallons of home heating oil was pumped into the basement of a town residence serving as a bed and breakfast. The Ledge House, as it’s known, is owned by Chad and Carrie Gauthier, who now find themselves in the middle of a court battle with R.M. Roach & Sons, who, Carrie said, delivered oil to the wrong address.

Carrie Gauthier, who attended the council meeting and spoke during public comment, said, “It’s heartbreaking to us. It’s a home we love, and any assertion of a cover-up is not based in fact.”

Her comments came following another resident speaking to the issue. Guy Hammer raised concerns over whether the incident was reported correctly and what was being done to ensure that the cleanup was adequate.

“A young lady had to be rescued. The site remains hazardous, according to court records,” Hammer alleged, as he admonished the council for making no notifications to town residents at the time of the spill or since.

He expressed concerns that oil has now seeped into the ground and could be affecting groundwater.

