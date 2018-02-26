‘In the hands of the legislators’: Education leaders meeting with House leadership today to address concerns

By CHARLIE BOOTH

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After attending a candlelight vigil for public education in Kanawha County Sunday evening, Christine Campbell is hoping today will bring a commitment from the state Legislature that will end the statewide three-day work stoppage of teachers and school service personnel.

“We are still saying that it is in the hands of the legislators,” said Campbell, president of the West Virginia AFT (American Federation of Teachers). “People don’t want to be out of the classrooms.”

Campbell as well as Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, were scheduled to meet with House leadership this morning.

“House Speaker (Tim Armstead) has invited us,” she said. “We hope the Senate leader (Mitch Carmichael) and the Governor (Jim Justice) make it…”

Both Campbell and Lee said the bill Justice has already signed giving the 2 percent raise next year and 1 percent the following two years is not enough and a plan to freeze premiums on the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) is only a temporary fix.

Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/in-the-hands-of-the-legislators-education-leaders-meeting-with/article_78f726f4-1aa7-11e8-a101-975080afab52.html

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph