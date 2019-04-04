Hancock County Republican Party supporting ‘no confidence’ move given to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Hancock County Republican Party is supporting a Kanawha County GOP resolution expressing “no confidence” in Gov. Jim Justice.

Kanawha County Republicans on Tuesday night passed the “no confidence” resolution, citing Justice’s failure to adhere to the party’s platform as it pertains to education reform, school choice, and “right to work” protections.

The resolution also points out Justice was elected in November 2016 as a Democrat, then changed his party affiliation to Republican in August 2017. Justice faces re-election in 2020, though no Republican has stepped forward yet to challenge him in the GOP primary.