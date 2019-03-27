Hancock County Delegate Randy Swartzmiller: Add Social Security Tax Bill to special session agenda

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Delegate Randy Swartzmiller is asking for West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s help to make certain no seniors in West Virginia will pay taxes on Social Security benefits.

Swartzmiller, D-Hancock, has written a letter to Justice requesting he extend the call for the current special legislative session to address changes to House Bill 2001 — legislation exempting Social Security benefits from personal income tax. It has not yet been signed by the governor.

The measure passed during the closing hours of the regular legislative session this month, but not before the Senate included wage caps to the bill. As the approved bill is currently written, individuals earning more than $50,000 and couples with household earnings of $100,000 would not get the tax benefit.